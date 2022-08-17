Gas Station Robbery Under Investigation In Gaithersburg After Two Force Their Way Inside Mart

Police are investigating a commercial burglary after two suspects stole an undisclosed amount of money from a Montgomery County gas station, authorities say.

Detectives have released surveillance images of the suspects who forced their way into the Cloverly Citgo gas station in the 15500 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 10 p.m., Wednesday, July 27, according to Montgomery County police.

One of the suspects is described as a Black male, thin build, carrying a gray backpack and wearing a burgundy hooded sweater, black jeans and white/black shoes.

The other suspect is as a Black male, thin build, carrying a black sling bag and wearing a white t-shirt, black jeans and white/black shoes.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects or this crime is asked to call the 4th District Investigative Section at 240-773-5500 or 240-773-TIPS, or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

