Fort Washington Teen Accused Of Possessing Child Pornography By State Police Investigators

A Maryland teenager is facing multiple charges after being busted by county, state, and federal officials with child porn following a months-long investigation, authorities announced.

Prince George's County resident Paul David, 19, of Fort Washington, has been charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, a spokesperson for the Maryland State Police Department announced on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

The arrest comes following a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation that developed evidence of child pornography involving David that was launched in July.

Officials say that Maryland State Police, with an assist from Homeland Security Investigations and the Prince George’s County Police Department, served a search warrant at David’s home.

A preliminary review of his electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files and he was arrested at the scene.

Following his arrest, David was released from the Prince George’s County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond. No return court date has been announced.

