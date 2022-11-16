Firetruck Rolls Over Onto SUV En Route To Assist With House Fire In Prince George's: Sheriff

Authorities say that a Charles County Fire water tanker truck was involved in a crash, reportedly while on its way to assist another agency with a house fire on Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Charles County Sheriff's Office issued an alert advising that the agency was investigating a crash involving a firetruck and SUV.

The truck was reportedly on its way to assist Prince George's County first responders, according to WJLA.

Officials said the incident happened on Route 210 near Hawthorne Road. There was one person in the truck and one person in the SUV.

Both were transported to area hospitals for treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The roadway was temporarily closed in the area as the sheriff's office investigated and crews cleared the scene. Motorists have been advised to follow posted detour signs.

Officials said the crash remains under investigation.

