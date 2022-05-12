Dozens Of Shots Fired Near Prince George's County Daycare: Sources Say

Some 30 rapid fire shots were said to have been heard near a school in the Silver Hill area of Prince George's County around 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, multiple sources say.

Officers responded to the area and were unable to locate any victims, Prince George's County Police told Daily Voice. However, police were searching a school bus that was in the area at the time of the shooting for damage and uncovered shell casings.

Local reporter Lex Juarez said in replied to a Tweet from Alan Henney that this happened close to a daycare center that recently announced they were closing because of violence in the area. More information will be provided once it's made available.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.