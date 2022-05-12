Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Dozens Of Shots Fired Near Prince George's County Daycare: Sources Say

David Cifarelli
Prince George's Police
Prince George's Police Photo Credit: Prince George's Police/Jether Bonds

Some 30 rapid fire shots were said to have been heard near a school in the Silver Hill area of Prince George's County around 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, multiple sources say. 

Officers responded to the area and were unable to locate any victims, Prince George's County Police told Daily Voice. However, police were searching a school bus that was in the area at the time of the shooting for damage and uncovered shell casings.

Local reporter Lex Juarez said in replied to a Tweet from Alan Henney that this happened close to a daycare center that recently announced they were closing because of violence in the area. More information will be provided once it's made available. 

