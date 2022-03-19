Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
DC Rapper 'Big Wizzle' Identified As Victim Of District Heights Shooting

Cecilia Levine
Markelle Morrow, also known as "Goonew Rap" and Big Wizzle." Photo Credit: goonew64 Instagram

The victim of a deadly Friday, March 18 shooting in District Heights has been identified as a 24-year-old Washington DC rapper.

Markelle Morrow — also known as "Goonew Rap" and "Big Wizzle" — was gunned down on the 3400 block of Walters Lane around 5:45 p.m., Prince George's County Police said.

Morrow was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and died around 7:30 p.m, police said. 

Condolences poured in on Morrow's latest Instagram post.

Detectives were working to establish suspect(s) and motive. Anyone with information is asked to call PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

