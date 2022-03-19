DC Rapper 'Big Wizzle' Identified As Victim Of District Heights Shooting

The victim of a deadly Friday, March 18 shooting in District Heights has been identified as a 24-year-old Washington DC rapper.

Markelle Morrow — also known as "Goonew Rap" and "Big Wizzle" — was gunned down on the 3400 block of Walters Lane around 5:45 p.m., Prince George's County Police said.

Morrow was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and died around 7:30 p.m, police said.

Condolences poured in on Morrow's latest Instagram post.

Detectives were working to establish suspect(s) and motive. Anyone with information is asked to call PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

