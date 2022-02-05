DC Man Killed In Prince George's Hit-And-Run: Police

A 29-year-old man from Washington DC was killed in a Prince George's County hit-and-run that happened over the weekend, authorities said.

Sean Smallwood died after being struck in the 7700 block of Burnside Road after 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, Prince George's County Police said.

Witnesses told police the involved vehicle appeared to be dark in color. It is unknown why the driver struck Smallwood, police said.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-731-4422.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or online at pgcrimesolvers.com. The case number is 22-0020883.

