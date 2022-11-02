Authorities ID Slain Victim Of Double Prince George's Shooting

Authorities have identified the victim killed in a double shooting in Prince George’s County.

Eric Anthony Galloway, 31, was found shot with another man in a vehicle near the intersection of 51st Street and Bass Place in Southeast DC around 12:50 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10, authorities said.

Galloway was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver was taken to a nearby hospital and remained in critical condition, police said.

A follow-up investigation found that the men were shot in the vehicle on the 5100 block of Leroy Gorham Drive in Prince George’s County before the driver traveled to DC.

Police are working to determine a motive and suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.