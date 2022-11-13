Apartments Evacuated In Prince George's County When Tree Crashes Into Building, Officials Say

Several families were displaced in Maryland when a tree fell onto a multi-family apartment complex in Laurel, officials announced.

Shortly before 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, members of the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department responded to the 13100 block of Larchmont Road in Laurel to investigate a report of a tree that fell onto a multi-family dwelling.

The incident forced an evacuation of the building, but no injuries were immediately announced or reported.

According to reports, the tree took down parts of the roof of the complex, as well as other balconies on the higher levels of the building.

Officials did not disclose how many residents were displaced by the incident.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

