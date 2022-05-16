Anne Arundel Man, 32, Killed In Prince George's Shooting: Police

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information regarding the shooting death of 32-year-old man in Prince George's County, authorities said.

Melvin Love Jr., of Severn, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 3200 block of Reed Street around on the night of Sunday, May 15, Prince George's County police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-516-2512.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or online at pgcrimesolvers.com. The case number is 22-0023384.

