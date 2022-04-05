$25K Reward Offered In Murder Of Upper Marlboro Man

Detectives are offering a $25,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in a Rosaryville murder, according to authorities.

Officers found Jason Faison, 20, of Upper Marlboro suffering from gunshot wounds after responding to a reported shooting in a park on the 9900 block of Rosaryville road on Tuesday, May 3 around 8:10 p.m., say authorities.

Faison was transported to a hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. Detectives are actively working to identify a suspect(s) and a motive, officials say.

Authorities are asking anyone with information relevant to this investigation to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0021298.

