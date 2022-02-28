Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Return to your home site

Menu

Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Police & Fire

1 Dead, 1 Critical In Head-On Maryland Crash

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Cheverly PD
Cheverly PD Photo Credit: Cheverly PD

A 33-year-old driver was killed and a second was critical after a head-on crash last week in Maryland, authorities said.

Javonte Boddie, of Clinton, was heading south on Kenilworth Avenue in Cheverly, when he lost control, went off the road, roleld over and struck another car heading north around 5:20 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, Prince George's County police said.

Boddie was pronounced dead on the scene and the driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 22-0009328.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.