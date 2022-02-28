1 Dead, 1 Critical In Head-On Maryland Crash

A 33-year-old driver was killed and a second was critical after a head-on crash last week in Maryland, authorities said.

Javonte Boddie, of Clinton, was heading south on Kenilworth Avenue in Cheverly, when he lost control, went off the road, roleld over and struck another car heading north around 5:20 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, Prince George's County police said.

Boddie was pronounced dead on the scene and the driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 22-0009328.

