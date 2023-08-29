Passenger Killed, Driver Hospitalized When Dirt Bike Crashes Into Car In Lanham: Police

Greenbelt resident George Jackson has been identified by police as the victim of a fatal crash that left a driver hospitalized with serious injuries Monday night in Lanham.

According to a Prince George’s County Police Department spokesperson, the crash happened at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28 near the area of Lanham Severn Road and Main Street.

Police say that the dirt bike was heading west on Lanham Severn Road when the driver of a car traveling in the opposite direction attempted to make a turn onto Main Street, at which point the two collided, sending the driver and Jackson to the hospital.

Jackson died at the hospital and the dirt bike driver suffered serious injuries, though his condition was not available on Tuesday. Neither the driver or a passenger in the car suffered any injuries.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.