Oxon Hill native Derrick Teeter, 23, was sentenced to 84 months in prison for a carjacking in the summer of 2022 after he duped his driver while playing sick before stealing his ride, officials say.

According to prosecutors, shortly after 11:30 a.m. on June 2, 2022, Teeter called for a Lyft in the 3800 block of South Capitol Street SE to take him to the 600 block of 46th Street SE.

Teeter got into the backseat of the vehicle on the passenger side, and while riding, he claimed to feel sick and asked the driver to pull to the side of the road in a grassy area, where Teeter got out of the vehicle, requesting water and some tissues.

The driver retrieved the items from his vehicle and returned to attend to Teeter, officials said, who then shoved him to the ground and jumped in the driver's seat, taking off in the victim's ride.

While lying on the ground, the driver grabbed the passenger’s door of his vehicle, yelling for Teeter to “stop”, but he kept driving and dragged the victim for a short distance.

Prosecutors say that the driver then let go and managed to get up and flag down assistance from other drivers passing by, one of whom called 911. The driver was treated for minor injuries by first responders and the stolen vehicle was recovered the next day.

Teeter pleaded guilty in February in Superior Court to robbery and unlawful use of a vehicle. On Friday, a judge sentenced him to 60 months in prison for robbery, and a consecutive 24 months in prison for unlawful use of a vehicle.

The court also denied the defendant’s request for sentencing under the Youth Rehabilitation Act.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.