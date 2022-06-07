Bowie's Jami Bennett Dies Suddenly, 20

A studious and enthusiastic Bowie athlete's life was cut short late last spring unexpectedly passing away at only 20 years old, according to posts by her family.

Jami Marie Bennett "found her peace" when she died on May 31. Originally from Nebraska, Jami grew up in Bowie and made the area her home, participating in several sports excelling in academics at Bowie High School, according to an obituary.

Jami had completed over two years at Towson University before her passing, and worked as a Community Center Assistant as well as a manager at a smoothie store.

A true adventure seeker, Jami enjoyed all of the things Maryland's nature had to offer, including crabbing, fishing, and kayaking. She "added a sparkle like no other" to the world of those who loved her and will be dearly missed.

To donate to Jami's family during this time of mourning, click here and to read Jami's full obituary click here.

