Widow Of Security Guard Killed In Shoplifter Shootout Remembers Devoted Husband

The family of a security guard who was killed in a Maryland grocery store shootout says that the devastating loss came while the guard was only "performing his job", according to a GoFundMe launched in his memory.

Willie Tate was working as a security guard at Giant Grocery in Oxon Hill when a shoplifter opened fire on him, resulting in a shootout that left both the female shoplifter as well as Tate, dead.

"He was trying to prevent a shoplifter from stealing, in the process, the perpetrator pulled out a gun shot him dead on the spot", said Shaunte Tate, the new wife of the beloved guard.

"Willie was an amazing and loving husband, father, brother, and friend. He loved to make others laugh, smile, and have fun. Our lives will not be the same without him", Tate continued.

The shoplifter, identified as Zaila Akida, 20, was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

To access the GoFundMe supporting the family of Willie Tate, click here.

