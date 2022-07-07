Maryland Man Released 4X Once For Fatal Pursuit-Crash Finally Held For Kidnapping, Robbery: PD

A 22-year-old Maryland man arrested four times since March was released each time, only to commit similar crimes again and again, according to authorities, court documents and news reports.

Lorenzo Day, of Upper Marlboro, was being held without bond for his latest crime alongside Washington DC's David Zanders, 20: An armed robbery and kidnapping in Suitland, Prince George's County police said.

The two were being held without bond for the June 30 incident in the armed robbery of a locksmith.

Day is linked to several other incidents dating back to March 19. Each time, he was released:

According to NBC Washington, those include:

March 19: Police pursuit-crash, injuring another driver on East-West Highway and 23 Avenue in Hyatsville. Arrested and released on bond.

June 6: Day fled police in a stolen Dodge, hit drive rJonny Morris, 66, of Charles County, head-on, killing him. Day has not yet been charged.

June 16: Day led DC police pursuit and sideswiped a police cruiser then crashed a stolen Dodge Challenger into a UPS truck. Released on his own recognizance.

June 21: Arrested for car thefts on warrant and released pending trial.

In the most recent incident, Day and Zanders called a locksmith to an address on the 3500 block of Silver Park Drive around 8 p.m., only to pull out a handgun and demand he drive them to multiple ATMs and withdraw cash around 8 p.m., PGPD police said.

When the locksmith called a family member asking for cash, the family member called 911 fearing he was in danger.

Officers found the suspects’ car near Sir Lucas Lane in Clinton. The officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled. Officers pursued the car until the it crashed in the 10400 block of Piscataway Road, where Zanders and Day took off on foot, police said.

With the assistance of the Aviation Unit, officers apprehended both men, they said. An AK style pistol was recovered from the vehicle and a second gun was found by a PGPD K9 near where the suspects bailed out of the stolen car.

The victim was found unharmed in the stolen vehicle.

