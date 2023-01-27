Brother Convicted Of Murdering Sister, 6, Young Cousins In Clinton: Report

A Maryland man has been convicted on multiple counts of murder for stabbing his young sisters and cousins to death in Prince George’s County, according to an NBC Washington report.

In August 2017, Antonio Shark Williams, then 25, was tasked by his mother with watching his 6-year-old sister, Nadira Withers, and New Jersey cousins Ajayah Decree, 6, and Ariana Decree, 9, in the 6400 block of Brooke Jane Drive in Clinton, but when she returned home, they were found in bed with stab wounds, police said.

The girls were pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Williams’ other sister, a 2-year-old girl, was reportedly also in the home at the time of the fatal incident, though she was unharmed.

Williams was ultimately arrested and later provided a full confession, according to the report. No reason for the murders has ever been released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.