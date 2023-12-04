Murder Charges For DC Man Accused Of Killing Temple Hills Motorcyclist Amid Ongoing Dispute: PD

Christopher Cross, 46, will face multiple murder charges after being connected to the fatal shooting of Temple Hills resident Brian Akinfe in September, authorities announced on Monday.

At around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, members of the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the area of Branch Avenue and St. Barnabas Road to investigate reports of a crash involving a motorcyclist.

While administering aid to Akinfe, first responders found that he had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and he was taken to an area hospital where he died more than a week later on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

According to investigators, Cross and Akinfe were known to each other and they were involved in an ongoing dispute.

The self-employed HVAC company owner of highly-regarded Akinfe Air, "found solace in his cherished hobbies," which included riding his beloved motorcycle.

"He possessed an unwavering passion for animals, particularly dogs and lizards, and found joy in their companionship," his obituary states. "Furthermore, he reveled in the freedom and exhilaration of motorcycling, relishing the open road and the wind in his hair."

Cross was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree murder, as well as other related weapons and other offenses. He is being held in Washington, DC pending his extradition back to Prince George's County for his initial court appearance.

The incident remains under investigation.

"Brian will forever be remembered for his vibrant personality, unwavering work ethic, and zest for life," his obits states. His absence will be deeply felt by his family, friends, and all those fortunate enough to have known him."

Anyone with additional information regarding the shooting has been asked to contact detectives at the department by calling (301) 516-2512.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.