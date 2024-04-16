Silver Spring resident Jhomari Delevante, 35, has been charged in connection to a non-fatal officer-involved shooting on Monday night following a strange scene that played out in front of officers.

According to the preliminary investigation, at around 5:30 p.m. on April 15, members of the Forest Heights Police Department spotted a vehicle that was wanted from a neighboring jurisdiction that was linked to a wanted assault suspect.

Officers gave the driver, Delevante, numerous verbal commands to exit the SUV. When he exited, he was holding an object initially believed to be a knife and moved toward the officers, at which point a Forest Heights Police Officer discharged his weapon, striking him.

They provided medical aid to Delevante until paramedics arrived to take him to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

At the scene, a silver-colored multi-tool Delevante was holding was recovered by investigators.

Delevante was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure and resisting or interfering with an arrest. The officer involved in the incident is also being investigated.

The entire incident was recorded on body cameras, though the footage has not been released, according to Forest Heights Deputy Police Chief Kirk Banton said. It remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

