Child Airlifted, 2 Others Seriously Hurt In I-95 Crash (Update)

A portion of I-95 in Prince George’s County was shut down Wednesday afternoon, April 10 as emergency crews responded to a four-vehicle crash with a medevac transport.

The collision occurred on the northbound side before Powder Mill Road around 1:05 p.m., the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Dept. said.

The crash involved four vehicles, shutting down one of two northbound shoulders and all four traffic lanes, according to the MDOT.

Crews warned drivers to plan for delays and look out for emergency vehicles as they prepared to land a medical helicopter.

