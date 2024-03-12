Man Killed In Prince George's Stairwell Was 'In The Wrong Place At The Wrong Time,' Family Says

Davon Brooks, 29, of Camp Springs, was found in a stairwell with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead as officers responded to a building on the 3700 block of Donnell Drive in Forestville at about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 6.

“Davon was a bright soul and an unproblematic person; he loved his family and friends,” reads a GoFundMe launched for his funeral expenses.

“A life taken too soon as a result of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

More than $300 had been raised in less than one day.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, which left a second victim wounded.

“Your generosity is greatly appreciated and will not be forgotten,” reads the campaign.

“No amount is too small…The family asks for prayers, comfort, and support.”

Click here to donate.

-

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.