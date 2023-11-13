Man Accused Of Killing Roommate During Argument In Their Not-So-Happy District Heights Home: PD

Dwayne Houge, 54, has been arrested and accused of murdering 41-year-old Harold James Roberts, Jr. late last week after the pair got into an altercation inside the District Heights home the two shared, authorities announced on Monday.

The shooting was reported at around 10:10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9 in the 6700 block of Alpine Street, where they found Roberts suffering from a gunshot wound and rushed him to an area hospital, where he died the following day from his injuries.

Houge was arrested at the scene without incident and is being held in the custody of the Department of Corrections, where he was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and other charges related to the shooting, police say.

The incident remains under investigation by the Prince George's County Police Department.

