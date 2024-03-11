ID Sought For Suspect Wanted For Murder Of Prince George's County Convenience Store Owner

Mohammad Hanif of Annandale, VA, was found suffering from head trauma as officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man at a business on the 900 block of Larchmont Avenue in Capitol Heights around 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries three days later.

Investigators believe the suspect attacked Hanif while stealing items from the store before fleeing on a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 301-516-2512, contact Crime Solvers online, use the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.