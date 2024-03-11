Fair and Breezy 46°

ID Sought For Suspect Wanted For Murder Of Prince George's County Convenience Store Owner

Detectives have released surveillance footage in hopes of identifying the man they believe is responsible for last week’s murder of a Maryland convenience store owner.

Photo Credit: PGPD Police
Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson

Mohammad Hanif of Annandale, VA, was found suffering from head trauma as officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man at a business on the 900 block of Larchmont Avenue in Capitol Heights around 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries three days later.

Investigators believe the suspect attacked Hanif while stealing items from the store before fleeing on a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 301-516-2512, contact Crime Solvers online, use the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). 

