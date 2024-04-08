ID Sought For Suspect In String Of Prince George’s County Apartment Break-Ins (Video)

The most recent was a residential robbery with an implied weapon on the 9900 block of Good Luck Road in Lanham around 5 a.m. on Monday, April 8, the PGPD said.

Three other incidents occurred on the 9800 block of Good Luck Road:

A residential armed robbery around 5:50 a.m. on Sunday, April 7

An attempted residential armed robbery around 6:55 a.m. Saturday, April 6

Breaking and entering around 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 4

Video from the Saturday, April 6 incident shows the suspect breaking in through a front door and moving throughout the apartment while the residents were at home and asleep. The suspect ultimately fled without taking anything.

Police believe the suspect entered through an unlocked window or door in each incident.

The Prince George’s County Police Department has added additional patrols along Good Luck Road. Community Engagement Unit officers are also canvassing the apartment complexes speaking to staff and residents on the importance of locking doors and windows.

A cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Anyone with information is asked to call 301-516-2830.

Tips can also be submitted via Crime Solvers online, the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0019751.

