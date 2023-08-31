Fair 79°

Homeless Man ID'd As Body Found Dead Near Hyattsville Crossing

The Prince George's County Police Department has identified the man who was the subject of a suspicious death investigation near a Metro Station on Wednesday.

Hyattsville Crossing
Hyattsville Crossing Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/RainClaw7
The body was found in the 2900 block of Belcrest Center Drive in Hyattsville.
The body was found in the 2900 block of Belcrest Center Drive in Hyattsville. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Avrell Milam, 33, who has no fixed address, was found at approximately 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning by police officers near Hyattsville Crossing, authorities announced.

Hyattsville Police officers found Milam in the 2900 block of Belcrest Center Drive unresponsive and suffering from traumatic injuries.

The situation was ruled a "suspicious death," by the department.

Milam's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to confirm the exact cause and manner of death.

Detectives are still working to determine a motive for the murder or possible suspects.

