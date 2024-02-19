High School Football Coach From Georgia Confesses To Strangling GF To Death In Accokeek: Police

Carl Kearney, Jr., 43, has been charged with murder in Maryland after admitting to his role in the death of 38-year-old Patrina Best, whose body was found by police on Saturday morning during a welfare check.

Police say that at approximately 9:20 a.m. on Feb. 17, Kearny walked into the Division V Clinton police station and advised officers that he had strangled his girlfriend inside her home that morning in the 800 block of St. James Court.

Officers responded to the residence, where they found Best unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Griffin, Georgia resident confessed to strangling Best during an argument, according to the department.

Kearney is a varsity football coach at Spalding High School in Georgia. At the time of Best's murder, the school was on its mid-winter break, according to the district's website.

He was a former walk-on at Georgia Southern University after graduating from Griffin High School. His LinkedIn also states that he was a special education teacher at the school. Reports say that he also spent time on the New York Jets roster as a wide receiver, though he never made it on the field.

Kearney was charged with first- and second-degree murder, and other related charges. He's being held in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

