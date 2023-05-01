Gunman At Large After Killing 33-Year-Old Hyattsville Man In District Heights: Police

Hyattsville resident Brian Ray Campbell, 33, has been identified as the victim in a fatal shooting that was reported early on Sunday, April 30, though his shooter remains at large.

At approximately 3:45 a.m. on Sunday morning, officers were called to the 7800 block of Berry Place in District Heights, were there was a reported shooting with one man down in the area.

Upon arrival, investigators found Campbell suffering from a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

No information about a possible motive or suspect has been released by police. It is unclear if the shooting was random or a targeted attack.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit by calling (301) 516-2512 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

