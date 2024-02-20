Friends, Family Mourn Loss Of Maryland Woman Killed By Boyfriend In Prince George's County

Patrina Best, 38, was found by police on Saturday, Feb. 17 during a welfare check and pronounced dead at the scene.

Carl Kearney, Jr., 43, a high school football coach, was charged with murder in Maryland after turning himself in at the Prince George's County Police Department.

Tributes and condolences quickly flooded social media following Best’s passing. She studied Kinesiology and Exercise Science at Georgia Southern University and worked as an operating room nurse.

Among the most heartfelt tributes came from Best’s sibling, Nina Patrice, who described her sister as “radiant and beautiful, inside and out.”

“She was my whole world; my best friend from the very beginning,” penned Nina. “Her smile was so inviting and warm. I will miss it for the rest of my days.

“She kept us all laughing and brought so much joy. She was kind and thoughtful and all the things you could want from a sister. A true friend to all that knew her. And the lives she touched as a nurse are innumerable.”

Funeral services were pending arrangement.

“I could go on and on about my incredible sister,” writes Nina.

“She was taken from us far too soon and I will carry her with me for the rest of my life. Rest in peace my sweet, sweet sister. Please hold our family in your hearts and prayers as we learn to navigate this world without her. Patrina, I love you with all my heart and always will.”

