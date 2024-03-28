Former NFL Player From Hyattsville Heating Up On Foot Network Show

Tobias Dorzon has made it to the quarterfinals on the “Tournament of Champions.”

Hosted by Guy Fieri, the show pits some of the biggest names of the culinary world against each other for a chance of winning the $150,000 prize, the biggest in show history.

Dorzon, of Hyattsville, played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers before enrolling himself in culinary school.

These days, he owns three restaurants including Huncho House in Hyattsville and Union District Oyster Bar in Washington DC. He's appeared on both "Tournament of Champions" and "Guy's Grocery Games."

Tune into Food Network on Sundays at 8 p.m. to watch the "Tournament of Champions."

