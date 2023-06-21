Early Morning Two-Alarm Fire Engulfs Prince George's County Home

At approximately 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, all hands were on deck in the 13900 block of Chadsworth Terrace in Laurel, where multiple agencies were called to a massive blaze that prompted evacuations.

Flames could be seen showing through the roof and smoke was visible for miles as departments from across Maryland responded to knock down the fire.

No injuries were reported, and the homeowners were able to get out before first responders arrived. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The home the fire sparked suffered extensive damage and the family is believed to be displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. There is no estimate for how much damage the flames caused to neighboring homes.

