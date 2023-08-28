Duplex Catches Fire After Car Crashes Through Fence, Into Prince George's County Home: Police

Imaauddin Hawkins, 21, of DC, is facing charges in Maryland after a wild police pursuit ended with he and a second suspect crashing into a Temple Hills duplex before catching fire and displacing multiple residents, according to a police spokesperson.

At approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department were asked to assist the Metropolitan Police Department’s Aviation Unit as they sought to track down suspects who were wanted and heading toward the county line.

Officers spotted the suspect SUV in the area of Suitland Parkway and Naylor Road, though when they attempted to pull him over, the driver sped away, crashed through a nearby fence, and struck a duplex in the 2800 block of Bellbrook Street in Temple Hills.

The SUV then caught fire, which spread to the duplex, forcing police to evacuate both homes, which sustained extensive damage from the crash. No one inside the homes were injured.

Following the crash Hawkins and a second suspect fled on foot, with the former getting captured swiftly though the latter remained elusive as of Monday night.

Hawkins was charged with malicious destruction of property and multiple traffic violations. The department is still attempting to identify the second suspect. The police pursuit is currently being reviewed.

Officials said that the the county’s Office of Emergency Management and American Red Cross are assisting the displaced residents.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.