District Heights Daycare Worker Charged With Child Abuse

Bowie's Latayzia Forbes became the center of an investigation on Thursday, Aug. 17, when officers were notified of the incident at Starr Childcare Center on Marlboro Pike in District Heights, county police said.

Police did not detail the alleged incident, and said only that Forbes was charged with second-degree child abuse and assault. She was taken to the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections for further processing.

Forbes has been employed by the daycare since 2021. The Prince George’s County Police are not aware of any other incidents that involve the suspect and continue to further investigate this incident.

Anyone with information on this case or suspect is asked to call the CVAA Unit at 301-772-4930.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

