Disappearance Of Greenbelt Teacher Mariame Toure Sylla Sparks Massive Search

A third grade teacher at Dora Kennedy French Immersion School, Sylla was last seen Saturday evening, July 29, on the 6500 block of Lake Park Drive, in Greenbelt.

Schrom Hills Park was closed for several hours on Tuesday, Aug. 1 amid the search for Sylla.

Anyone who knows of Sylla's whereabouts is urged to call Greenbelt Detective Davis at (240) 542-2134, or email him at ddavis@greenbeltmd.gov. Tips can also be called into the Greenbelt Police Department at (301) 474-7200.

