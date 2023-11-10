Dirt Bike Rider Dies Days After Crash With Pick-Up Truck In Bladensburg: Police

Hyattsville resident Mario Alemendarez has been identified by the Prince George's County Police Department as the person who was hospitalized and later pronounced dead following a crash earlier this week in Bladensburg.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6, Alemendarez was traveling eastbound in the 4900 block of Annapolis Road when he collided with a truck driver making a left into an area parking lot.

Alemendarez was rushed to an area hospital with traumatic injuries, and he died there two days later on Wednesday, according to the department.

The crash remains under investigation.

Witnesses to the crash or events prior to the crash have been asked to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit by calling (301) 731-4422.

