Cops ID Pedestrian, 37, Killed In Hit-Run Crash As Landover Woman

Lashaviao Spriggs of Landover.was killed in the crash, Prince George's County Police said on Friday, May 17.

The hit-and-run sedan was located on Thursday, May 16, but no charges had been filed as of press time.

On Tuesday, May 14, at approximately 10:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Bell Haven Drive in Landover for the report of a collision involving a pedestrian. Officers found the victim in the roadway suffering from trauma, they said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the driver struck the victim as she was attempting to cross the roadway. The driver did not remain at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

