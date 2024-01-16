Community Support Swells For HS Senior Killed Before Heading To Towson University

Olamide Olakanye, 18, of Upper Marlboro died at a nearby hospital after being shot on the 1200 block of Dunbar Oaks Drove around 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, Daily Voice reported.

He was found wounded from the gunfire following a crash on the 5300 block of Sheriff Road, where police determined that he had driven himself from away from the scene just moments earlier.

Meanwhile, upwards of $14,600 has been raised on a GoFundMe launched for Olamide’s final expenses in less than a week.

“Olamide, also known as Stephen, a senior of Charles Herbert Flowers High School had a bright future of going to Towson University,” reads the campaign.

“[Please] assist to help with funeral for the untimely death of our young GEM.”

Tributes and condolences quickly hit social media as well:

Click here to view/donate to ‘In Loving Memory of Stephen Olamide Olakanye’ on GoFundMe.

“He was such a calm and composed person,” reads one of several tributes on the campaign. “We talked about his aspirations to transfer to [Towson] University and pursue a career in IT. It's unfortunate that he's no longer with us, but let's cherish the memories we shared with him.”

The case remains under investigation with Detectives working to develop a motive and identify a possible suspect. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Anyone with information is asked to contact a Homicide Unit detective at 301-516-2512 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.