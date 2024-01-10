Teen Drove Himself Away From Scene Of Shooting In Prince George's Before Fatal Crash: Police

Upper Marlboro resident Olamide Olakanye has been identified by the Prince George's County Police Department as the person who died at an area hospital following an investigation into the crash.

At around 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, officers from the agency were called to the 5300 block of Sheriff Road to investigate a single-car crash, where they found Olakanye suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to the initial investigation, Olakanye was shot in the 1200 block of Dunbar Oaks Drove and was able to drive himself away from the scene until he crashed into a wooded area on Sheriff Road.

The shooting is not believed to be a random crime.

Detectives are now working to develop a motive and identify a possible shooting suspect.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting or crash has been asked to contact investigators by calling (301) 516-2512.

