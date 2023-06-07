ATF Special Agents Join Search For Gunman Causing Bowie HS Lockdown (UPDATED)

An alert was issued by the Bowie Police Department at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, cautioning that the school is on a lockdown for an undisclosed reason.

Parents have advised to "please stay clear of the school for (their) safety, the safety of those inside, and the police officers outside the school."

Federal authorities have also joined in the search.

There will be an increased police presence surrounding the school on Wednesday afternoon as they investigate reports of a suspect with a gun near the building.

No additional information was initially provided by the police.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.