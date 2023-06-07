A Few Clouds with Haze 75°

SHARE

ATF Special Agents Join Search For Gunman Causing Bowie HS Lockdown (UPDATED)

Bowie High School has been placed on a lockdown, and parents are being advised to avoid the area due to an investigation in the area, according to police.

Bowie High School
Bowie High School Photo Credit: Prince George's County Schools
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

An alert was issued by the Bowie Police Department at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, cautioning that the school is on a lockdown for an undisclosed reason.

Parents have advised to "please stay clear of the school for (their) safety, the safety of those inside, and the police officers outside the school." 

Federal authorities have also joined in the search.

There will be an increased police presence surrounding the school on Wednesday afternoon as they investigate reports of a suspect with a gun near the building.

No additional information was initially provided by the police.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE