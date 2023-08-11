Wrong Stop: Drinking Carjackers Attempt To Steal Ride-On Metro Bus In Wheaton, Police Say

Early on Friday morning, Ricko Ford, of Capitol Heights, 29, and 30-year-old Gaithersburg resident Wayne Pitt allegedly sought to a Ride-On Metro Bus in Wheaton in a strange carjacking that was called in overnight.

The incident was reported shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11 in the area of Connecticut Avenue and Georgia Avenue.

Investigators say that the pair were picked up at the Glenmont Metro Station in Wheaton, when they advised the bus driver that they wanted to head to Greenbelt.

When told that the bus was in fact heading to Montgomery Mall, the two allegedly approached the driver, and one of them stated that he wanted the bus.

The driver got out and walked away, and Ford and Pitt were then seen attempting to drive away in the bus, according to police.

Just moments later, officers arrived at the scene of the carjacking, where they found Ford and Pitt holding bottles of alcohol in the front of the bus. The two were ordered out repeatedly by police, and they were taken into custody.

Ford and Pitt were taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where they were charged with:

Attempted carjacking;

Theft;

Disorderly conduct;

Intoxicated public disturbance.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.