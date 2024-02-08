Wegmans Tractor-Trailer Fire Leads To Temporary Lane Closures In Montgomery County

At approximately 5:15 a.m. on Thursday morning, first responders were called to a vehicle fire on Observation Drive near Ridge Road, where a truck heading to the grocery giant went up in flames.

No injuries were reported, but the truck and its contents are considered a complete loss, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer.

The incident led to temporary lane closures in the area as crews worked to investigate and clean up the area following the fire.

It is unclear what caused the tractor-trailer fire.

