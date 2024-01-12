Thomas S. Wootton High School Evacuated For Reported Bomb Threat (Developing)

Shortly before dismissal on Friday, Jan. 12, the Montgomery County Department of Police issued an alert advising that Thomas S. Wootton High School was being evacuated due to a bomb threat targeting the building.

As of 2:50 p.m. on Friday afternoon, police were still at the scene investigating the validity of the threat.

School dismissal was delayed, and students will be allowed back on campus to meet their school buses "as soon as possible," officials said.

Additional details are expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

