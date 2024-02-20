Teen Pair Busted For Attempted Strong-Armed Robbery, Carjacking In Rockville: Police

Rockville City Police officers responded to investigate a robbery report near the intersection of Waddington Lane and Waddington Ct. just after 11:30 a.m.

The suspects tried to to steal the victim’s cell phone before fleeing in a Blue Kia passenger car, police said.

The car, reported stolen earlier in the day from the 1700 block of Crawford Drive, was found on E. Jefferson St. a short time later.

Officers followed the vehicle into an apartment complex on the 6100 block of Montrose Road before the suspects abandoned it.

Both suspects were caught after a brief foot chase.

Nelvin Reyes-Nieto, 18, and an unnamed teen, both of Rockville, were arrested and charged with attempted strong-arm robbery, auto theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft, malicious destruction of property, and rogue and vagabond, police said.

Montgomery County Department of Police also assisted.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.