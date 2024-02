Gaithersburg Police officers responded to the 500 block of Girard Street just before 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 and found the woman with lacerations, the department said.

She was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. No further details were released.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.