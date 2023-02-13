Washington Nationals Owner Ted Lerner, Who Brought Baseball Back To His Hometown Dies At 97

Ted Lerner, the man who brought a World Series title to DC with the Washington Nationals and Montgomery County native has died at the age of 97.

A real estate mogul who made his millions after founding one of the largest development companies in the region, Lerner purchased the Nationals from Major League Baseball for a reported $450 million after their transition from the Montreal Expos in 2006.

He died on Sunday, Feb. 12 at his Montgomery County home in Chevy Chase.

Lerner was born in DC in 1925 and worked as an usher at Griffith Stadium to help foster his passion for baseball, according to reports. He was later a sports reporter, served in the US Army, and graduated with multiple degrees from George Washington University.

His foray into real estate began following his father’s death before he reportedly borrowed $250 from his wife, which he turned into a multi-million dollar empire in the DMV region.

“It has long been my dream to bring the national pastime back to my hometown, the nation's capital," Lerner said after ownership of the Nationals was transferred from Major League Baseball, according to MLB.com. “Now that it's been realized, I plan on doing everything I can to make sure that this franchise becomes an international jewel for MLB, DC, and the nation."

Under his leadership, the Nationals claimed four National League East division championships and made five postseason appearances, including their title-winning run in 2019 when they topped the Houston Astros in the World Series.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Founding Managing Principal Owner, Theodore N. Lerner,” the team posted online on Monday, Feb. 13. “The crowning achievement of his family business was bringing baseball back to the city he loved - and with it, bringing a championship home for the first time since 1924.

“He cherished the franchise and what it brought to his beloved hometown.”

Lerner is survived by his wife of 71 years, Annette Morris Lerner; his children, Mark D. Lerner, Debra Lerner Cohen, and Marla Lerner Tanenbaum; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred cited Lerner’s impact on the DC area and his passion for the game, saying that he “has a great appreciation for Ted’s impact on his hometown and the game he loved.”

"On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to Ted’s entire family, including Annette Lerner, Mark Lerner and Judy Lenkin Lerner, Marla Lerner Tanenbaum, Robert Tanenbaum, and Debra Lerner Cohen and Edward Cohen,” he said.

