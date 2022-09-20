University Of Maryland Football Team, Alums Take Leagues By Storm During Historic Weekend

It was a banner weekend for the Maryland Terrapins football program, which continued its undefeated streak on the field and celebrated several popular alums who graduated to the NFL and starred on the biggest stage.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, the Terrapins improved their record this season to 3-0 after topping SMU by a close 34-27 score in advance of their hotly anticipated matchup against fourth-seeded Michigan Wolverines next weekend.

The following day, more history was made when the Atlanta Falcons squared off against the Los Angeles Rams in a matchup that featured a pair of popular unheralded underdog prospects from the Terrapin program.

Jake Funk, a two-star recruit who has undergone two ACL surgeries, wasn’t invited to the NFL Rookie Combine, and was picked in the seventh round laced up at running back for the Rams, while undrafted rookie wide receiver Jared Bernhardt, who was known more for playing college lacrosse than his one year of pigskin, suited up for the Falcons.

The Terrapins’ hot run continued onto Monday Night Football, where star Bills receiver Stefon Diggs - a Gaithersburg native who spent three years at the University of Maryland - took center stage under the brightest lights, hauling in three scores on 12 receptions for 148 yards as the team from Buffalo improved its chances at making a Super Bowl Run.

His big night wasn't missed by his alma mater, which changed its Twitter profile to simply state “The school Stefon Diggs attended.”

The tongue-in-cheek response from the Terrapins' social media account did not go unnoticed, with multiple outlets expressing their appreciation for the clever move.

The school also got a shout-out from the Bills team following Diggs' big game.

The Terrapins square off against the Wolverines at noon on Saturday, Sept. 24, while Bernhardt and the Falcons travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks, Funk and the Rams head to Arizona for a game against the Cardinals, and Diggs and the Bills' Super Bowl hopes will be tested on the road against the Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 25.

