Montgomery County Schools Lift Shelter-In-Place After Shooting Suspect Detained

A shelter-in-place order for five separate Montgomery County schools has been lifted after a suspect behind a nearby shooting was taken into custody, police confirm.

The shelter-in-place order was officially lifted around 2:45 p.m., Tuesday, March 7 after taking effect a little more than an hour earlier following a shooting that left two people injured.

The Montgomery County Department of Police advised that these schools were in a shelter-in-place due to the reported shooting:

Watkins Mill High School;

Watkins Mill Elementary School;

Montgomery Village Middle School;

Whitestone Elementary School;

Stedwick Elementary School.

Police were able to capture a suspect by 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, and advised MCPS to lift the shelter-in-place order. No information about the shooter was released by police.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.