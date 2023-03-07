Montgomery County Schools Shelter-In-Place Amid Police Investigation (DEVELOPING)

Several schools in Montgomery County were instructed to shelter-in-place following a police investigation in the village.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, the Montgomery County Department of Police advised that these schools were in a shelter-in-place due to a reported shooting that injured at least two people:

Watkins Mill High School;

Watkins Mill Elementary School;

Montgomery Village Middle School;

Whitestone Elementary School;

Stedwick Elementary School.

As of 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, police say that the five schools remained in the same status, though the Montgomery County Department of Police had the area secured.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

