Schools

Montgomery County Schools Shelter-In-Place Amid Police Investigation (DEVELOPING)

Zak Failla
Montgomery County Police are investigating. Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police Department (Facebook)

Several schools in Montgomery County were instructed to shelter-in-place following a police investigation in the village. 

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, the Montgomery County Department of Police advised that these schools were in a shelter-in-place due to a reported shooting that injured at least two people:

  • Watkins Mill High School;
  • Watkins Mill Elementary School;
  • Montgomery Village Middle School;
  • Whitestone Elementary School;
  • Stedwick Elementary School.

As of 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, police say that the five schools remained in the same status, though the Montgomery County Department of Police had the area secured.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.