Montgomery County Schools Shelter-In-Place Amid Police Investigation (DEVELOPING)

Several schools in Montgomery County were instructed to shelter-in-place following a police investigation in the village.
At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, the Montgomery County Department of Police advised that these schools were in a shelter-in-place due to a reported shooting that injured at least two people:
- Watkins Mill High School;
- Watkins Mill Elementary School;
- Montgomery Village Middle School;
- Whitestone Elementary School;
- Stedwick Elementary School.
As of 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, police say that the five schools remained in the same status, though the Montgomery County Department of Police had the area secured.
This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.
