Thousands have signed a petition to save the Potomac Horse Center (PHC) after it was announced that it would be closing its doors in July.

The last day will be on Monday, July 22, though lessons will continue as scheduled through June 16, which marks the last day of its Late Spring session.

In June, all assets, including the PHC school horses will be available, though by appointment only.

"Since 2017, PHC has tried to renegotiate its 1993 lease with the Maryland-National Capital Parks and Planning Commission, (and) the tipping point in the negotiations was their insistence that the renewal of the lease was contingent raising three to five million dollars to improve the infrastructure with no assurances that PHC would be permitted to remain on the property," Nancy Novograd said.

She added that they "cannot ask our clients to pay for and invest in a rapidly deteriorating infrastructure that PHC does not own."

Following that announcement, a North Potomac resident started a change.org petition that has rapidly rallied support as they "urge the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission to renew a lease" with the organization.

"I have personally experienced the joy and benefits of riding at the Potomac Horse Center," Stephanie Matarazzo wrote. "This center is not only a place for horse enthusiasts like me but also serves as a beautiful greenspace that offers camps and pony rides to our local community.

"Many families and children in our neighborhood have benefited from their services."

A GoFundMe campaign was also started for the Potomac Horse Center, which has raised nearly $2,500 in two weeks.

"PHC is an important recreational amenity, which has served the diverse Montgomery County population and larger metropolitan area for generations by providing a variety of programs," organizers wrote.

"The historic farmhouse where the PHC manager lives, is on the County’s historic register," they continued. "The barns should be considered historic with notable Olympians, including a gold medalist, having trained at the facility. PHC also housed the famed Spanish Riding School Lipizzaners in 1964, during their historic first visit to the USA."

The announcement that the PHC would be shuttering its doors drew ire and sadness from local residents.

"I am beyond sad to hear this. This is a big reason why I chose that area to move to," one woman posted on Facebook. "Such a beautiful place and it gives me a sense of peace driving past everyday.

"I do hope that the land will not be developed like the Hansen farm and destroyed by developers."

One employee said that "I feel very sad about this news, I just hope that the horses find a place to live where they are very happy."

Another person added that "I am so sorry to see this happen. This has been a wonderful place for humans but more importantly the horses that got their second chance in life. Along with all of the other horses too."

