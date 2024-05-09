Investigators are seeking the public's assistance as they attempt to identify and locate those responsible for the fire that destroyed the Greenbriar Local Park's main playground on Glen Road in Potomac.

The fire was reported at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7 and caused an estimated $1 million in damage.

Amid the investigation, the playground will remain closed until further notice. though the tot playground for children between the ages of 2 and 5 was not damaged and will remain open.

“We put a lot of effort into creating a safe and enjoyable space for the community, and it’s so sad to see it destroyed,” Montgomery Parks Director Miti Figueredo said.

“Now, instead of moving forward with other projects, we have to prioritize replacing what was lost. It’s a setback for the whole community.”

Maryland-National Capital Park Police officials say that anyone with information to contact the Montgomery County Fire Department, Fire and Explosives Investigations Office by calling (240) 777-2269 or emailing Larry.Seipp@montgomerycountymd.gov.

