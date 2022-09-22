'Well Involved Fire' Destroys Car Parked In Maryland Mall Parking Garage

The first day of Fall got off to a rough start for one shopper at the Westfield Wheaton Mall, where there was a large car fire that broke out in the parking garage early on Thursday morning.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to the mall at approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, when a fire was reported on the ground level of a garage near JCPenney’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods, according to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer.

Upon arrival, Pringer said that firefighters found the vehicle “well involved,” though they were able to swiftly knock down the flames and get the fire under control.

The fire led to temporary road closures around the mall and crews were able to contain the damage to the area where the fire started.

No injuries were reported, and it is unclear what caused the fire, which remains under investigation. Pginer noted that there were no fire sprinklers in the parking garage.

